Carroll injury blow a ‘massive setback’

Linfield defender Chris Casement admits the injury sustained by international goalkeeper Roy Carroll is a ‘massive blow’ to both the player and club.

News that the former Manchester United shot stopper’s career could well be over filtered through before the Blues’ impressive 4-2 League win over Big Two rivals Glentoran on Monday night.

A Jordan Stewart penalty got the show on the road before Glentoran defender Calum Birney fired into his own net.

Although Gary Smyth’s boys rallied in the second half and levelled through Curtis Allen and Robbie McDaid, Linfield stepped on the gas over the last half hour and ran out deserved winners with Casement and substitute Michael O’Connor hitting the goals to send the Blues roaring six points clear in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Although Casement was thrilled with his team’s performance, he had a word of sympathy for the 41-year-old Carroll, who ruptured a cruciate ligament in the recent league win over Crusaders at Seaview.

“It’s a massive blow to the player and the club,” said Casement. “He is a huge player for us . . . he has been since he walked through the door a few years ago.

“Personally speaking, he has been brilliant to me . . . I’ve learnt a lot from him. It’s devastating news.

“Gareth (Deane) has come in over the past couple of weeks and he’s done really well.

“We’ve another massive game against Crusaders coming up in the Irish Cup on Saturday. We’ll probably be sick of the sight of each other as we play three times in something like 10 days.

“But in knockout competitions, you have to play the best teams in semi-finals or finals.”

Even though the Blues are on the hunt of a clean sweep of trophies, Casement insists no one is getting above their station at Windsor Park.

He added: “We are going on four fronts, it’s a difficult thing to do. It’s the old cliché . . . we’ve just got to take each game as it comes.

“It’s a long hard season. You just don’t know what’s around the corner in terms of injury and suspension.”