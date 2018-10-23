Cathair Friel fires Ballymena United into semi finals

Ballymena United marched into the last four of the Toals Bookmakers Co Antrim Shield with a 3-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades.

The Sky Blues got off to the perfect start as Ryan Mayse fired them in front at The Showgrounds after only two minutes.

Unfortunately the goal scorer was forced off after only 17 minutes through injury with Cathair Friel coming on for his 100th appearance for the club.

The minutes later the hosts doubled their advantage as Leroy Millar converted from the spot.

That man Friel marked his special night with a special goal in first half stoppage time.

He picked up the ball, turned and curled a great effort into the net to seal the win for United.