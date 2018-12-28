Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers thinks restricting fans could backfire on Rangers

Brendan Rodgers has told Rangers that restricting the size of the Celtic support may not be an advantage in Saturday’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

The Hoops will have just 750 fans backing them after the Govan club cut the traditional 7,000 away allocation for derby games.

The Parkhead boss, who revealed left-back Kieran Tierney is still a doubt with a hip injury, believes that having 50,000 Gers in the stands will not necessarily work in favour of Steven Gerrard’s side.

He said: “My feeling always is that it is better in both grounds whenever both sets of supporters are there.

“However, they are not. There will be about 750 of our supporters there.

“We hope the whole game can pass safely and there’s no issues around that and it is just the football.

“But it can work for and against you as the home team in that situation, when you have predominately the support in the ground.

“It can add something to the players either a positive or a negative.

“But we just have to approach the game as we always do with our own way of working, respect Rangers are a good team, some very good results this year.

“We will give them the respect that they deserve, as we do every team and look to focus on our own game, look to play well and get a win.”

After a thrilling 4-3 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Boxing Day, Celtic are three points ahead of the Light Blues with a better goal difference and with a game in hand.

“Whatever the result will be at the end of the game we will be in a good position or a very good position,” he said.

“We can go and look to play our own game and like I say, we will be in a good position. If we get the win we want we will be in a good place.”