Celtic skipper Scott Brown praises Lawwell after Rodgers exit

Scott Brown has heaped praise on chief executive Peter Lawwell for ensuring Brendan Rodgers’ departure did not derail Celtic’s campaign.

The Hoops faithful were left in a state of shock and anger when it emerged manager Rodgers had opted to defect to Leicester.

But Celtic’s results have barely suffered a blip in the four weeks since after Lawwell acted immediately to bring Neil Lennon back to Parkhead.

The seven-in-a-row champions remain on course for a hat-trick of domestic clean sweeps and can open up a 13-point lead over bitter foes Rangers with victory at Celtic Park on Sunday.

And skipper Brown says that is down to Lawwell and his decision to bring Lennon back.

“I think Peter dealt with that really well,” said the veteran midfielder.

“He knew Brendan was leaving and there was also another man who had left Hibs just at the right time.

“It turned out to be a great opportunity and it’s been great to have Neil back.

“It’s been an easy transition for us and that’s down to the way Peter dealt with it.

“Neil’s been fantastic the last four or five games and he’s spurred the lads on in the dressing room with his team talks.

“He’s happy to be back here, he loves it and the passion he’s got for Celtic and for football is brilliant and it’s showing out there on the field. The manager believes in his own ability to manage this club. He’s done it before and knows how it runs.

“Brendan’s left and we don’t want to forget what he did for this club. He was fantastic.”