Cesc Fabregas frustrated with life at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas is frustrated by his peripheral role at Chelsea.

But the 31-year-old playmaker says he will not moan about being a back-up choice for Maurizio Sarri.

Fabregas, who has won two Premier League titles since joining Chelsea in June 2014, said: “I know what my role is. Unfortunately it’s not the one I want.

“It’s a difficult situation for me, obviously. I’m playing the cups and the Europa League.

“I’m not someone who you’ll see complaining or not giving his all because of that. I’ll always be there showing my face when needed,” said Fabregas.

Sarri also expressed his wish for Fabregas to stay, even though Jorginho is preferred in the position, saying: “It’s very difficult to find a central midfielder technically like Fabregas.

“He is a very good player and he has great intelligence to his game.”