Champions League: Winners of all an-island clash between Linfield and Shelbourne to meet Azerbaijan opposition

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:23 BST
Could David Healy be set for another crack at Qarabag in the second round of Champions League qualifying?placeholder image
Could David Healy be set for another crack at Qarabag in the second round of Champions League qualifying?
Linfield or Shelbourne have been drawn to face Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Blues were paired with the League of Ireland champions in a blockbuster first qualifying round tie at the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Whoever prevails over the two legs – which have been scheduled for July 8/9 and July 15/16 – will then take on Azerbaijan side Qarabag in the next round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Qarabag are no strangers to the Blues after overcoming David Healy’s men on away goals in the Europa League play-off in 2019.

Ties for the second qualifying round have been set for July 22/23 and July 29/30.

Linfield know that if can be triumphant against Shelbourne, then they will be guaranteed a play-off for the Conference League should they be unsuccessful against Qarabag.

Related topics:Champions LeagueLinfieldBlues
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice