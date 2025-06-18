Champions League: Winners of all an-island clash between Linfield and Shelbourne to meet Azerbaijan opposition
The Blues were paired with the League of Ireland champions in a blockbuster first qualifying round tie at the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
Whoever prevails over the two legs – which have been scheduled for July 8/9 and July 15/16 – will then take on Azerbaijan side Qarabag in the next round.
Qarabag are no strangers to the Blues after overcoming David Healy’s men on away goals in the Europa League play-off in 2019.
Ties for the second qualifying round have been set for July 22/23 and July 29/30.
Linfield know that if can be triumphant against Shelbourne, then they will be guaranteed a play-off for the Conference League should they be unsuccessful against Qarabag.