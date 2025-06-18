Could David Healy be set for another crack at Qarabag in the second round of Champions League qualifying?

Linfield or Shelbourne have been drawn to face Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Blues were paired with the League of Ireland champions in a blockbuster first qualifying round tie at the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Whoever prevails over the two legs – which have been scheduled for July 8/9 and July 15/16 – will then take on Azerbaijan side Qarabag in the next round.

Qarabag are no strangers to the Blues after overcoming David Healy’s men on away goals in the Europa League play-off in 2019.

Ties for the second qualifying round have been set for July 22/23 and July 29/30.