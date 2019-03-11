Champions Linfield Ladies start defence at Sion Swifts Ladies

Fixtures for the 2019 Danske Bank Women’s Premiership have now been announced.

The fourth season of the Women’s Premiership kicks-off on Wednesday 17 April with the increased competition and quality making sure this promises to be the most exciting season to date.

Champions Linfield start the defence of their Women’s Premiership title at home to Sion Swifts Ladies with newly promoted Comber Rec Ladies making their top-flight bow away to Glentoran Women.

Crusaders Strikers welcome Derry City Ladies to Seaview and after sitting out the opening day Cliftonville Ladies will start their campaign the following week with a home game against Comber Rec Ladies.

All seven teams will play each other three times with the 2019 reaching its finale on Wednesday 25 September.