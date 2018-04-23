CHAMPIONSHIP: Clifford Adams makes Ballyclare Comrades exit by ‘mutual consent’

Ballyclare Comrades have confirmed the departure of manager Clifford Adams ‘by mutual consent’.

“After discussions with manager Clifford Adams, it has been decided, by mutual consent, to end his tenure as first-team manager,” said a club statement. “We would like to put on record our appreciation for the work put in by Clifford and his dedication during his time at the club.

“We also wish him every success for the future.

“Clifford has asked us to place on record his thanks to the fans for all their support and that he wishes the club all the very best for the future.

“We are not currently seeking applications for the position of first-team manager.

“The committee will meet later in the week to consider the way forward.”

Ballyclare’s season included a sustained spell at the top of the Bluefin Sport Championship table following the arrival of Adams last March and promising Irish Cup run.

However, a post-Christmas slump featured just three wins from 11 league fixtures.

Comrades visit Loughgall this weekend in the final fixture of the season.