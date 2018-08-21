Chris Brunt sends heartfelt message to Northern Ireland fans as he quits international football

Chris Brunt has issued a heartfelt statement outlining why he has taken the decision to quit international football.

News of the 33-year-old West Brom star's decision broke at lunchtime today with manager Michael O'Neill delivering his reaction.

Here's Chris Brunt's statement in full

"After a period of lengthy consideration I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international football.

"I have spent a lot of time thinking it over but I feel, at this point in my career, I need my sole football focus to be on helping West Bromwich Albion return to the Premier League.

"The past six years, since Michael has been our manager, have been the most enjoyable of my international career. It has always been an honour to represent my country but Michael restored pride following a difficult period for us as a team. He took us to a new level and for that I will always be grateful.

"He is one of the best managers I've worked with at any level of football and I have nothing but admiration and respect for the job he’s done and continues to do. Not only that, he’s also a genuinely good guy who I enjoy spending time with and learning from.

"I would also like to thank my team-mates and all of the staff who have helped me over the years. A special thank you to the medical team who gave me so much support during our last campaign, especially after my knee injury.

"To all of my family, who have dedicated so much of their lives to supporting me while representing Northern Ireland, thank you so much. I know you have enjoyed it every bit as much as I have.

"Lastly, but most importantly, I would like to thank the Northern Ireland fans, who have provided atmospheres I will remember for the rest of my days. It was always a pleasure to play in front of you. I look forward to returning to Windsor Park on your side of the white line."

It was my pleasure.

Best wishes, Chris Brunt