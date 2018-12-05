Ciaran Coll and Jamie McDonagh delighted with Derry City move

New signings Ciaran Coll and Jamie McDonagh can't wait to get started at Derry City.

The pair were unveiled alongside Ally Gilchrist and Peter Cherrie at the Brandywell today.

Derry City's Ciaran Coll.

Derry boss Declan Devine was delighted to announce the first of what he hopes will be a host of new additions to his squad.