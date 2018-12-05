Ciaran Coll and Jamie McDonagh delighted with Derry City move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up New signings Ciaran Coll and Jamie McDonagh can't wait to get started at Derry City. The pair were unveiled alongside Ally Gilchrist and Peter Cherrie at the Brandywell today. Derry City's Ciaran Coll. Derry boss Declan Devine was delighted to announce the first of what he hopes will be a host of new additions to his squad. Stuart Dallas ruled out until New Year with fractured foot