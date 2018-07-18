Cliftonville boss Barry Gray plots Europa League qualifying shock in Denmark

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray has praised his players for giving themselves a chance of qualifying for the Europa League on Thursday as they prepare for a second leg clash with Nordsjælland.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 in the opening leg and although their Danish opponents remain favourites to progress, Gray says the tie remains alive.

“The tie is very much alive and that’s the attitude we’ll be taking with us,” he said.

“If you lose the first leg of a European game heavily, then the second match becomes a glorified friendly or even a holiday if you’re away from home.

“This is neither of those. We’re only one goal behind and we’re going over to Denmark to try and cause a big upset.

“It would be a huge story if we did it because Nordsjælland are big favourites and they’ll obviously fancy their chances of getting a few goals on their own ground, but it’s important we make them work for anything they get,” Gray aded.

“We were well organised and disciplined last week and we need more of the same.

“I don’t think too many people expected this scoreline at the halfway stage.”