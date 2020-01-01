Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin hails Conor McMenamin

Paddy McLaughlin has hailed the impact of Conor McMenamin, who has been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks.

The midfielder has scored four times in his last three games for Cliftonville as they strengthened their grip at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

McLaughlin hailed McMenamin as ‘a match winner’ and said he fully deserves the praise.

“Conor has that bit of quality and that bit of magic that not everyone does,” he said.

“He’s a match winner and the ability to win us games in tight situations.

“Conor deserves all the pats on the back and all the plaudits he’s getting, because he has been top drawer.”

Saturday’s win at Larne made it three wins on the bounce for the Reds gaving already dispatched Coleraine and Crusaders.

McLaughlin is delighted with the form of his side over a demanding festive schedule.

“I’m delighted with the results overall,” he said.

“Larne is a tough place to come, they’re a very good footballing side.

“We dug in when we had to and we looked lively and we looked dangerous when we got forward.”

After a difficult few weeks Glenavon will be hoping they have finally turned a corner.

They followed up theur 5-0 thumping of Dungannon Swifts on Boxing Day with a 1-1 draw at home to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

Boss Gary Hamilton has been pleased with the Lurgan Blues performances of late, but has highlighted one area which he wants to see them improve in.

“Cliftonville are flying high but we’ve had three decent performances over the Christmas period so hopefully things are starting to gel,” said Hamilton.

“But we have to start converting our chances when they come along.

“This season we haven’t scored enough goals in games where we have been on top.”

Hamilton has brought in striker Greg Moorhouse from League of Ireland club Shelbourne.