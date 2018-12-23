Cliftonville: Joe Gorman to join Barry Gray’s Reds

Cliftonville have confirmed a deal for centre-back Joe Gorman.

The 24-year-old from Dublin was recently on the books at Clyde United in Scottish League Two.

A former Republic of Ireland youth international, Gorman also counts Airdrie and Inverness Caledonian Thistle as past clubs in Scotland.

He previously played in the League of Ireland for Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United.

“I’m very pleased to have completed this deal and look forward to having Joe available for selection in the coming weeks,” said Cliftonville manager Barry Gray on the club’s official website. “He’s a player who has come highly recommended, while we’ve also watched him in action ourselves and, like any signing we make, is someone I believe can help us improve as a team and a squad.”