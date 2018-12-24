Cliftonville: Joe Gormley extends contract by three years at Irish League club

Cliftonville’s record goalscorer Joe Gormley has stopped any January transfer stories by committing his future to the club.

Gormley who broke Kevin Megarry’s record of 170 goals for the Reds by netting in October’s North Belfast Derby at Seaview has penned a new three year deal at Solitude.

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor told the club’s website “I can confidently speak for everyone associated with Cliftonville when I say how happy I am to have secured Joe on a new deal,” said Chairman Gerard Lawlor.

“He has been a reliable and consistent goalscorer in both of his spells with the Club and I know that this news will be a huge Christmas boost to our supporters.

Gormley netted his 22nd goal of the season in Saturday’s 6-4 defeat to Institute at the Brandywell.

The extension followed the news that Cliftonville manager Barry Gray had strengthened his defensive options with the signing of Joe Gorman.

The Dubliner, 24, has left Scottish League Two side Clyde and will be free to play for the Reds from January 1