Cliftonville on the look out for new manager as Barry Gray leaves

Cliftonville are looking for their third manager in as many years after Barry Gray left the club yesterday.

Following their sixth defeat in seven games, Gray left the Reds by mutual consent, after he watched their disappointing 3-1 loss at Dungannon Swifts.

The Belfast men issued a statement following their at encounter at Stangmore Park, which saw ex-Reds striker Daniel Hughes score a hat-trick for Kris Lindsay's side.

"Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that it has this evening parted company with Manager Barry Gray.

"We place on record our sincere thanks to Barry for his hard work and dedication over the last season-and-a-half and wish him very well for the future."