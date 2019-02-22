Cliftonville: Paddy McLaughlin adds extra training night as Reds get ready for Warrenpoint Town

Recently-appointed Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is working around the clock to transform the Reds’ fortunes.

McLaughlin will aim to build on a debut win over Newry City AFC by beating Warrenpoint Town this weekend in his second competitive fixture since making a switch from Institute.

Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell.

Time on the training field has been key as McLaughlin attempts to integrate his methods into a Solitude side struggling for consistency despite quality.

In a bid to speed up the acclimatisation process, McLaughlin has added an extra night to the players’ existing schedule.

“Small details make all the difference and it goes beyond simply trying to score more goals than the opposition,” said McLaughlin. “So we’ve put on another night of training and that’s going to be an on-going situation.

“Ultimately, the players will adapt and enjoy getting better, fitter and increasing the communication levels.

“We want to do whatever is needed to help close the gap on those clubs above us and the players have been top-drawer so far.

“It’s about building relationships on and off the pitch as quickly as possible.”

Communication will also prove key for Warrenpoint Town boss Stephen McDonnell due to defensive concerns ahead of Cliftonville’s visit.

Having conceded no fewer than nine goals across the past two Danske Bank Premiership games, McDonnell feels his players need to realise it’s good to talk.

“It’s not like us to be honest but sometimes with new players coming in that can take time to build understanding and improve communication,” said McDonnell. “In other areas of the pitch you can maybe get away with it but not at the back.

“You look at Cliftonville and they certainly have the quality capable of scoring goals so our aim is the work leading up to Saturday on defensive improvements will fall into place.

“Games have previously been tight this season against Paddy McLaughlin’s Institute and also with Cliftonville under Barry Gray.”