Cliftonville quintet agree Solitude extension

Five of Paddy McLaughlin's current table-topping Cliftonville side have agreed new deals with the club.

Levi Ives, Garry Breen, Liam Bagnall, Jamie Harney and Richard Brush have all signed new deals at Solitude.

Brush, Ives, Breen and Harney have been instrumental in the Reds excellent defensive record so far this term.

Bagnall is closing in on a century of appearances at Solitude after joining the club from Warrenpoint Town in 2017.

The news marks a fantastic festive period for McLaughlin's men who picked up four wins out of four in the league.