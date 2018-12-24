Cliftonville: Reds response against Crusaders the goal for Barry Gray

Cliftonville go into their North Belfast derby against Crusaders with a goalkeeping crisis.

The Reds have had first-choice keeper Richard Brush missing because of health reasons, then on Saturday at Institute reserve keeper Brian Neeson was sent off, leaving boss Barry Gray with a major selection headache going into this afternoon’s encounter.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter. Pic by INPHO.

It’s believed on Sunday evening the club were working on a number of options to try and resolve the situation, with young net-minder Declan Dunne possibly recalled from his loan spell at Portadown.

“Getting the keeper situation is one of a few problems that we have to solve after today, but listen, no better game to try and bounce back, than a derby game,” he explained. “Look it’s a Boxing Day derby and if you want a reaction and want to bounce back from things, then that’s the perfect game to do it in.

“To be honest, form means nothing when it comes to North Belfast derbies, it’s a massive, massive game and one that we are just going to have to prepare.”

For Crues boss Stephen Baxter he’s only focusing on getting some form back and knows there’s still a long way to go.

“We’ve still got four months of the season to run and every game is important,” insisted Baxter. “All league points are important whether you get them in August/September, in this festive period or in April.

“So you just have to keep playing and keep yourself in and around the top four.

“You hope that you are still there in the last six weeks of the season when things really hot up and the real business is done.

“So we need to continue to work hard and stay in touch for the second half of the season.

“Every single game now is important as after Cliftonville we have Glentoran and then it’s Ballymena, all big games.

“There will be twists and turns along the way and we will look forward to all of them.”

The weekend victory over Warrenpoint kept the Crues ticking along nicely.

They are part of the pack chasing leaders Ballymena United some had written them off, especially after the Linfield defeat, and talk of ‘slumps’ was being bandied about.

“We just get on with playing our football,” smiled the Crues boss. “We don’t have too much to say around so-called dips and slumps. we go out, play and try to enjoy it.

“There are lots of games to play at the moment, who knows what the next week will bring with lots of festive games coming up.”