Cliftonville: Richard Brush undergoing tests after falling ill after game

Cliftonville Football Club have revealed Richard Brush is in hospital after falling ill on his way home after Monday night's game against Newry City.

The goalkeeper, who joined the club in the summer, is currently undergoing tests and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.

“It is understandably a very concerning time for Richard and his family, but we should respect their privacy," boss Barry Gray told the club's official website.

“I have been keeping in touch with Richard and was talking to him today. He seems to be a lot better and the hospital are due to run more tests this afternoon. It was a serious incident on Monday night and thankfully he got to hospital for treatment as quickly as he did.”