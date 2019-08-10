CLIFTONVILLE: Ryan Curran wants to turn attacking edge into honours

Cliftonville’s Ryan Curran wants the club’s strikeforce to start turning goals into points and trophies, writes Kevin McLaughlin.

The Reds, under Paddy McLaughlin’s stewardship, have arguably one of the best frontlines in the country - with Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly and Curran, with the latter looking silverware.

“There’s obviously a host of top strikeforces in the league - Linfield and Crusaders are two that spring to mind and, to be honest, a lot of the top teams are very good going forward,” he insisted. “But, yeah, there’s definitely an argument to be made that we have one of the top strikeforces in the league.

“Obviously myself, Rory, Joe, Chris Curran, Ronan Doherty coming in, Stevie Garrett and a few other younger lads, so there’s definitely a lot of goals there.

“Conor McMenamin is also chipping in with goals as well and he can probably play right or left of the three up top.

“But I think you are kind of judged on goals and performances ultimately, so for us to kind of have that argument about one of the best strikeforces in the country, you need the end results to back that view up.

“Joe obviously in the past has had a great goalscoring record and so does Rory, while I think I did well last year but you want to turn those goals into trophy wins and some silverware to show for them, to be honest.”

This weekend Cliftonville travel to Coleraine without defenders Garry Breen and Jamie Harney because of suspension, but Curran wants to get off to a positive start no matter who is missing.

“It was great to get into Europe and at the end of every season it’s all about what you have won and obviously last year we didn’t win any trophies, so to win the European play-off was great in the end,” he added. “Europe was a good experience and we played some top-quality sides.

“We got a good result against Barry Town, but the bread-and-butter remains the league and that’s what the pre-season work has been geared towards.

“While we are down Garry, Jamie and I think Rory, we still have plenty of quality coming in.

“In fact, we already have plenty of quality as Conor McDermott has settled in well, Joe Gorman is doing well.

“Levi Ives is doing well and whoever comes into the side is going to take a place so it’s an opportunity for them to impress Paddy.”

The 25-year-old also remarked that leaving the Brandywell some three years ago now and hasn’t looked back.

“The last couple of seasons I have had a gained good experience in the Irish League and I suppose leaving Derry was probably a good move, but obviously Derry City is my home town club, but I felt I would take the opportunity of going to Finn Harps to get a full season under my belt and then things kind of went from there.

“Moving to Belfast I couldn’t really play the Friday night games and commit to full time training, but the last couple of years I have gained a lot of experience and even though I’m only 25 I do have a good level of experience within the game, although I know I still have a lot more to learn.”

Since McLaughlin’s arrival, the Creggan man has added quite a few men from the North West, something which Curran is laughing about.

“There’s some amount of North West men now in our squad,” he joked.

“The three coaches Paddy, Brian Donaghy and Conleth McCrudden and then there’s Ronan Wilson, McDee, Ronan Doherty and Aaron Harkin. I heard Paddy bought a seven seater the other day as there’s so many coming up from Derry now, so if we sign another player from Derry their in bother.”