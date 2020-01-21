Cliftonville strike late to seal dramatic County Antrim Shield win

Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville produced a sensational last gasp smash and grab act to win the Toal’s County Antrim Shield at a frenetic Windsor Park.

The Reds were staring down the barrel of defeat after Leroy Millar had shot gutsy Ballymena United into an early second half lead.

It was an advantage they held until the 96th minute when substitute Thomas Maguire hit the leveller, much to the delight of the Red Army.

But there was even more drama to come because as referee Raymond Crangle was about to blow his whistle to send the game into extra time, Ryan Curran – another late substitute – somehow conjured up the winner to send the international arena into a frenzy.

United and manager David Jeffrey were shell shocked. They appeared to have the game in their pocket, but had it cruelly whipped from their grasp.

Jeffrey wielded the axe following his team’s heavy home defeat by Glenavon at the weekend with only goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, Jonny Addis, Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar surviving the chop.

Cliftonvillle were boosted by the return of talisman striker Joe Gormley, who had been struggling with a hamstring problem. He replaced Thomas Maguire.

Reds skipper Chris Curran, however, missed out because of injury with Liam Bagnall recalled to the side.

Jeffrey’s boys had the first sniff at goal after 10 minutes after Liam Bagnall flattened James Knowles with a crude tackle 25 yards out.

Knowles’ free kick was met by Jonny Addis for Adam Lecky, but the ball deflected for a corner kick off the relieved Bagnall.

Cliftonville then had strong appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Raymond Crangle when Joe Gormley went down inside the box after a challenge from Addis – the Belfast officials wasn’t interested.

United goalkeeper Jordan Williams was forced into action for the first time on 24 minutes, getting down low at his near post to smother a 20-yard free kick from Conor McMenamin after Gormley was taken out by Addis.

Then, seconds later, Gormley and McMenamin cleverly combined which resulted in the former Warrenpoint Town man testing Williamson from distance.

The Reds then produced a wonderful piece of football on 37 minutes, a move that involved Conor McDermott and McMenamin which presented new boy Michael McCrudden with a clear sight at goal, but Williamson got down brilliantly to paw clear.

Just on the stroke of half-time, United were gifted an opportunity when Bagnall needlessly sent Lecky sprawling with a late challenge only for Andy McGrory to whip his free kick over the top – very much in keeping with a scrappy opening half.

Cliftonville roared from the traps after the restart and it took another smart save from Williamson at the near post to keep out a shot from Ruaidhri Donnelly after a lightning break through the middle by McMenamin and Gormley.

But it was the United fans who were dancing with joy on 54 minutes after Millar’s opener.

McCrory’s looping cross to the back post was completely missed by goalkeeper Richard Brush and the midfielder simply had to tap the ball into the empty net.

Millar almost did it again seconds later with a rasping 30-yard drive that flashed inches past the post with Brush struggling.

The Reds responded and were almost level on 58 minutes when Aaron Donnelly’s cute flick send Gormley charging clear, but vicious low drive was sensational beaten away by the legs of the impressive Williamson.

McLaughlin’s team cranked up the pressure looking for the equaliser and McDermott again brought the best of Williamson with a stinging low show after he a marauding charge through the middle.

And, as the clock ticked down, it took a goal-saving tackle form Jamie Harney to prevent Millar’s low cross picking out the unmarked Lecky, who would almost certainly have put United out of sight.

But with the finish line in sight, United were rocked to their foundations when McMenamin’s low shot was parried by Williams and substitute Maguire was on hand to poke home.

The Reds then sensationally grabbed he winner in their next attack when the ball broke to Curran on the edge of the box and he curled a sweet shot into the bottom corner – it was an incredible finish.

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Breen (Foster 46), Harney, R Donnelly, McCrudden (Maguire 81), Bagnall (Curran 68), Doherty, Gormley, McMenamin, A Donnelly.

Unused subs: Dunne, Ives, Wilson, McCurry.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Addis, Whiteside, Friel, Knowles (Kelly), McCullough, Andrew Burns (Reece Glendinning 50), McGrory, Winchester (Aaron Burns 94), Lecky, Millar.

Unused subs: Ross Glendinning, Kane, Carville, Lavery.

REFEREE: Raymond Crangle.