Cliftonville's Ryan Curran delighted with Bet McLean League Cup come-back victory
Cliftonville striker Ryan Curran was thrilled after their hard fought come-back to see off Coleraine in Sunday's action packed Bet McLean League Cup Final.
The talented front man, who was awarded the man of the match accolade yesterday, played a major role in the Reds come-back, setting up substitute Joe Gormley's two goals.
Goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry gave the Bannsiders a 2-0 lead before Gormley pulled a goal back on 74 minutes and then substitute Paul O'Neill took the tie into extra-time with a close range finish.
Oran Kearney's side were rightfully reduced to ten men early in extra-time when James McLaughlin was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Cliftonville skipper Chris Curran and the ten men conceded twice again to O'Neill and Gormley, before Curtis Allen pulled a goal back in the closing stages.
For Curran he was over the moon with the success and praised the Solitude men's supporters, who came out in large numbers and roared their team onto glory.