Clubs complete several big deals before transfer window shuts

There were a number of deals completed before the transfer window closed in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Larne confirmed the contract of Thomas Stewart has been terminated by mutual consent.

Manager, Tiernan Lynch said: “I had a chat with Tommy and reluctantly agreed to grant his release from his contract.

“Tommy showed faith in us by joining early in our journey, and we thank him for everything he has done during his time at the club. He leaves us with our best wishes.

“The summer transfer window has closed, however we still have the opportunity to sign out of contract players, and we having a few discussions around that possibility.”

One player who has arrived at Inver Park is defender Harry Flowers, who joins the club on loan from Vanarama National League side Solihull Moors. Lynch said: “We are very glad to bring Harry to the club.

“He is a ball-winning central defender and we feel he will add a bit of bite to our backline and compliment the defenders we already have here.”

Crusaders finally got their man as they brought in Paul McElroy from Dungannon Swifts.

The Crues have been interested in the forward for a while now and finally completed a deal for the player on Saturday.

“We are delighted to add to the squad in the forward department because it is a long season and we have to have enough cover to get through,” said boss Stephen Baxter.

“We lost Rory Patterson and Ronan Hale in that area and to bring in the quality of both Jamie (McGonigle) and now Paul is great long term for the club.

“We chased both Paul and Jamie all summer, and to get them ovet the line is superb for the club.

“Paul is a pacy player and has an eye for goal a player I have always admired and will show his quality as time progresses and I hope he is with us for years to come as it will benefit everyone here.”

McElroy is looking forward to getting started at Seaview.

“I am very excited about joining,” he said.

“I will have my work cut out breaking into the team but I feel I am more than capable of doing it and cannot wait to get started.

“I will have to get minutes under my belt to build my fitness up but it is a very exciting opportunity for me and one I am looking forward to.”

After bringing in Aaron Jarvis, Marty Gallagher and Nedas Maciulaitis Coleraine confirmed the departures of Graham Crown and Cormac Burke to Institute and the release of Dean Shiels.

The former Northern Ireland international thanked the Bannsiders for his time at the club.

“I want to take this opportunity to wish Coleraine FC all the best for the rest of the season,” he said.

“At this time I see my career taking me in a new direction, but I didn’t want to leave without thanking the fans, and all those behind the scenes, for the support I’ve received during my time at the club.

“Coleraine FC has close ties to my family and I’ve had a personal connection with the club since I was a young boy.

“I will be looking out for their result every week and wish everyone involved all the best for the future.”

Another player on the move is Linfield’s Lorcan Forde, who has rejoined former club Warrenpoint Town on loan.

“We’ve agreed a loan move for Lorcan to Warrenpoint until the January transfer window,” revealed Blues boss David Healy.

“Lorcan signed for us from Warrenpoint so he will have no problem settling back into familiar surroundings.

“He still has a big future at Linfield but it’s a loan move that should get him additional game time and that can only be beneficial to the player, Warrenpoint and ourselves.

“We will closely monitor his progress at Warrenpoint during his loan spell and of course, we wish him every success for his time on loan at Warrenpoint.”

Carrick Rangers bolstered their striking options with the signing of Guillaume Keke subject to international clearance.

“He is in his prime now and I know that he will have a fantastic impact on our squad and add that competition which we desperately need,” said boss Niall Currie.