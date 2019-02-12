Co Antrim Shield: Crusaders win coin toss to have home advantage for final against Linfield

Crusaders will have home advantage in the Co Antrim Shield final against Linfield after winning a coin toss to decide who will host the game.

The toss was made last night and it’s a boost for the holders going into the match on March 12 (Seaview, 7:45pm).

The decider was scheduled for Tuesday, February 5. at the Ballymena Showgrounds but was postponed.

Concerns over the condition of the Ballymena pitch led both clubs to agree to a coin toss to decide the venue.

A spokesman for the Co Antrim FA added: “Ahead of the coin toss, it was agreed by both Crusaders FC and Linfield FC that in the event of the two teams meeting in the final of the competition in the future, whoever did not win tonight’s coin toss would host the fixture.”

Meanwhile, The Mid Ulster Cup final has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 5.

Warrenpoint Town and Glenavon will meet at Stangmore Park, Dungannon with a 7.45pm kick-off.