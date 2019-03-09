Coleraine agree new contract with James McLaughlin

Coleraine have been boosted ahead of their derby clash with Ballymena United on Saturday afternoon after striker James McLaughlin agreed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old has scored six times this season after missing the entire 2017-18 season due to an ACL injury.

Boss Rodney McAree is delighted to tie the striker, who has scored 39 goals in 95 appearances for the Bannsiders, down to a new deal at The Showgrounds.

"It is great news for the club and for James," he said.

"He is a local boy, he loves Coleraine and it was important that we retained his services.

"James is a natural born finisher and he has worked hard to get back playing football again.

"He knows that he has to continue to work hard and I'm sure he will do that."