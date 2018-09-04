Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says 'there's more to come' from his side

Oran Kearney hopes Coleraine's 3-0 win over Crusaders is a sign of things to come for his side.

The Bannsiders blew away last year's champions with a clinical display of finishing at Seaview.

Oran Kearney salutes the Coleraine fans after the game.

Speaking afterwards Kearney though refused to get carried away despite his side moving top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

"Its only three points," he said. "By our standards we have huffed and puffed a bit so far this season.

"Yes we had eight points from four games but we hadn't had a performance of note so far.

"Tonight was the first real performance that I would expect of Coleraine.

"There's more to come but the key thing at this stage is to get points on the board.

"For a lot of our guys that was the first trophy they had won back in May. It's hard not to let the adulation and joy carry over.

"The last few games have been about getting the cobwebs dusted off. With every game we play we look a little bit more like it.

"I hope that's the switch hit and the start of more to come."

Crues boss Stephen Baxter was disappointed with the goals his side conceded, but he praised the performance of his team.

"We were beaten 3-0 and we were the better team for an hour and ten minutes," he said.

"They scored quality goals from two horrendous errors.

"Fair play to Coleraine they took their big chances in the game, but I'm not disappointed in the performance."