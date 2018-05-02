Coleraine captain feels North West football is on the rise

Gobnascale man Stephen O’Donnell believes the North West continues to be hot bed for talented footballers.

The Coleraine captain is delighted that his old club Institute have secured their Premiership status again at the third time of asking and he feels a good Derry City team can only help the area.

O’Donnell, who is looking forward to this weekend’s Irish Cup Final against Cliftonville, feels the future is bright in the area.

“There has always been that potential in terms of the quality of player in the North West,” he stated.

“I don’t think anyone would argue with me that the quality of player coming out of Derry or Coleraine is fantastic. It’s just this year that maybe the North West clubs have maybe stepped up to get the recognition they deserve.

“Institute have been unbelievable, they have had a wonderful season and it will be great to see them back in the Premiership next year.

“Derry City are also going well in the League of Ireland and that’s brilliant for everyone to see. Look, we need a good Derry City because everyone loves their football in the city, so it’s brilliant in that sense.

“Then, finally in Coleraine there has been a great buzz about the town over the last couple of years and that’s come from Oran (Kearney), the staff and the club, they have generated a real good atmosphere, everyone there is getting behind us and I know quite a few guys from Derry who have travelled to Coleraine to support the local guys, which is great.”

The 25-year-old was also delighted that Paddy McLaughlin guided ’Stute to title success.

“The job Paddy has done is unreal,” he added.

“Having only played one game at home, to win the league in his first season in management is unbelievable.

“All the guys have worked hard over the years and just missed out on promotion in two play-offs, so for them to win the league this season is brilliant. I’m still friends with a lot of the guys at ’Stute, so I can’t wait to face them next season.”