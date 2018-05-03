Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell wants big finish

Defender Stephen O’Donnell wants to end his ‘unbelievable season’ on a winning note when Coleraine face Cliftonville, in Saturday’s Tennent’s Irish Cup Final, at Windsor Park.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who joined the Bannsiders last summer on a free-transfer from Institute, has played a major role in Oran Kearney men’s campaign, which he hopes finishes on a positive note.

“It has been an unbelievable season and had someone told me when I signed in the summer that I would be playing in an Irish Cup Final having just missed out on the league title, I don’t know if I would have believed them,” he said.

“But after only a couple of weeks at the club and getting to know the boys, Oran and the staff and seeing how the club is run, then I can’t say that I’m surprised because I see how hard everyone works, and the quality that we have at the club.

“The message from Oran all season was just focus on us, work hard at training on Tuesday and Thursday nights, try to get results and see where it takes us. Genuinely, we have just worked week to week and taken one game at a time.”

O’Donnell, who was installed as Bannsiders captain earlier in the season, feels the squad is using last season’s Irish Cup heartache as a driving force.

“I think the Irish Cup has been a big driving force with everything that we have done this year. The boys have said it all season that we have unfinished business in the Irish Cup Final,” he added.

“The big word ‘momentum’ has just carried on from the second half of last season, when the boys were unbelievable. That momentum has carried on through pre-season and throughout the season. We have kept building and working hard.

“As this club moves forward, I think it has to be our aim every year to make sure that we are there or there abouts and European football comes to the Coleraine Showgrounds every single year. On top of that whatever happens, happens.

“For this team and for this squad, the staff, Oran and the supporters, getting to Irish Cup Finals and being at the top end of the league is where we need to be at the end of every season.”

The former QPR starlet concedes that Kearney and his back-room team have played a massive part in him settling so well at the Showgrounds.

“To be fair to Oran, he has been great to me from the minute I signed,” he adds.

“He told me that I would get an opportunity to show him what I could do and in pre-season he gave me that opportunity. There were a few games when I was just getting to know the boys and getting to know the team and I hadn’t found my rhythm, but fair play to him, he stuck with me and kept playing me.

“Having Oran and Winkie (William) Murphy, who is an Irish League legend, someone who has been there and done it, and also having Stephen Douglas and David Ogilby has helped me. Dougie has also been there and done it, winning leagues and cups with Linfield, so it has been unbelievable for me.

“Whenever I arrived in Summer knowing that Winkie, Dougie and Big OG were going to be there so that I could learn from them has been great.

“All year I have just kept it at the back of my head to make sure that I keep my ears and eyes open all the time and try to learn as much as I can, just small things about improving my game and how I improve going about my business has been massive from those three helping me.

“Coupled with Oran making my job so simple in terms of letting me know what he wants and how he wants it done, it’s been great. He lets me know if I’m not doing it but, as I said, he has been fantastic for me.

“It has been a huge honour to be able to captain Coleraine. Obviously Dougie is the club captain but whenever he doesn’t play I have got the armband. It’s a huge honour and hopefully I can lead them to a big result this weekend.

“The whole club from the fans, to the board and the staff; everyone have been really behind him and the boys in the changing room have been fantastic.

“Yes, I’m wearing the armband but we have a lot of leaders and big characters in the changing room and that has shown this season. With the amount of results we have got from losing positions, times we’ve looked dead and buried, we have comeback with big results.”

Off the pitch this year has also been special for the ex-’Stute man who got engaged to his girlfriend, Jenny, and also became a father for the first time when Lilie was born only a few months ago.

“It has been just as busy off the field as it has been on it,” he joked. “I got a new job at the start of the year, we just had a baby girl and I got engaged. It has been a big, big year for me both on and off the pitch. To be honest, the amount of distractions off the pitch has helped me because I knew every week what I was doing in terms of my football, which to be honest was a break for me.”