Coleraine confirm capture of striker for January arrival

Coleraine’s Danske Bank Premiership title drive will gain a boost in attack following confirmaton of a January capture.

The Bannsiders will add Matthew Fitzpatrick to the New Year panel thanks to the 25-year-old putting pen to paper on an 18-month deal with the club currently second in the senior standings.

Fitzpatrick’s contract also includes the option of an additional year and Coleraine will be hoping he can transfer his current run of fine form enjoyed at Belfast Celtic.

Fitzpatrick can count Sport & Leisure Swifts, Glentoran and Immaculata among his former clubs and is also highly-regarded within GAA circles.

“Matthew has been on the radar for the last six to eight weeks, we’ve had him watched the last few games and his name just keeps popping up through different people in relation to the level of his performances,” said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney on the club’s official website. “We are delighted to get him board, there have been other clubs who have been after him as well, so we are glad to get the business done.

“For Belfast Celtic he generally plays as a striker and he has good physical attributes, but he has also played in midfield, so his versatility appealed to us as well.

“Full credit must go to Stephen McAlorum and Belfast Celtic who have been fantastic throughout this process.

“They are understanding and very glad to see him get his move to Premiership level.”