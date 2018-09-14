Coleraine confirm Rodney McAree as new manager

Coleraine FC has confirmed Rodney McAree as the club’s new manager after Oran Kearney left the Bannsiders to take the reins at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren .

The former Dungannon Swifts boss joins Coleraine on a full-time basis after a two-and-a-half-year deal was announced on Friday.

McAree (44) was unveiled before the media at the Showgrounds on Friday afternoon.

He said: “I’m excited to be working with a new set of players, a very talented set of players who are used to winning football games. Hopefully we can continue that, starting against Ards on Saturday.

“The similarities between myself and Oran have been well documented: we are very similar in our approach as to how we prepare for games - it’s a terrific challenge and I can’t wait to get started.

“My job and the staff’s job is to make sure things continue in the same direction.

“Winning the League Cup gave me a hunger for more success and I want to challenge for more trophies. This move gives me a greater opportunity to achieve success and I’ll be hungry to win every competition we are in.”

Coleraine Chairman Colin McKendry said he was delighted to obtain McAree’s services following Kearney’s departure.

“As a club we are delighted to announce Rodney has agreed to become our new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract,” he said.

“He was our first choice and we see him as the perfect fit for our club. He is a winner as he has shown throughout his footballing career as a player and latterly at Dungannon Swifts as a manager.

“Coleraine FC see Rodney as the man to take us forward into the next stage of our development on and off the pitch.

“His development of youth players was one of the factors in us looking to secure his services as we have a thriving Academy which has proved successful in player development and we know under Rodney’s oversight it will develop even further.”

McAree spent his playing career at Liverpool and Bristol City before becoming a cult-hero at Fulham after helping the club achieve promotion with a last minute goal against Carlisle United.

Up returning back to Northern Ireland, he would have a spell with Glenavon but finished his career with his hometown club Dungannon Swifts and captained the side to the top flight of Irish League football.

McAree became Dungannon’s Head Coach in October 2015 and he guided the Swifts to their first major trophy last season as they defeated Ballymena United in the League Cup.

Coleraine has confirmed that Trevor McKendry, William Murphy and Paul Owens will be in charge of team affairs for Saturday’s fixture against Ards.