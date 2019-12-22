Coleraine midfielder Aaron Jarvis ruled out for three months

Coleraine have been dealt a blow ahead of the busy Christmas period with the news Aaron Jarvis is set to miss the next three months with a knee injury.

The former Institute midfielder limped out of last week's draw at Larne and is set to have surgery in the new year.

"It's a big blow losing Aaron," manager Oran Kearney told the club website.

"The side that has been so settled of late has got a little bit disrupted but it gives opportunities to other players to come in and step up to the plate.

“I think we have had a real good start to the season which has been well talked about and I know at this point in time we are the walking wounded.

“We have probably had three or four players who to their credit who have played on Saturday despite being touch and go."