Coleraine paired with Welsh Premier League team in Irn Bru Cup

Coleraine will play Connah's Quay Nomads in the third round of the Irn Bru Cup.

The Bannsiders were paired with the Welsh outfit during Tuesday's lunchtime draw in Glasgow.

The Showgrounds club, who are currently searching for a new boss following Oran Kearney's departure last week, saw off Highland League side Formartine United in the previous round on Saturday night.

Coleraine needed penalties to eventually secure their place in the hat after some stubborn resistance from Paul Lawson's men.

The Nomads are currently second in the league with three wins from their four games

Ties will be played on the weekend of October 13th and 14th.