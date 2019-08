Midfielder Ben Doherty admitted Coleraine's scoreless draw against Institute felt like a defeat.

The former Derry City man had the Bannsiders' best chances, hitting the post and also in the second half being denied by a smart save by 'Stute keeper Paul Wells.

Coleraine's Ben Doherty was frustrated after their draw with Institute.

Doherty conceded that Coleraine's performance against a battling 'Stute 'wasn't good enough' and he should have done better with the opportunities that he had during the 90 minutes.