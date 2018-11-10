Coleraine seal Windsor Park win after two Linfield own goals

Linfield 2 Coleraine 1

Coleraine deservedly picked up their first win over Linfield at Windsor Park since January 2017.

Two own goals in either half sealed back-to-back wins for the Bannsiders under Rodney McAree, but in truth they should have won by more in a game they dominated.

Matthew Clarke and Kirk Millar put through their own net to give the visitors the advantage before Mark Stafford's late goal set up a tense finale.

But McAree's men held on for all three points in the end.

The hosts made a bright start with Andy Waterworth having a shot blocked by Stephen O'Donnell, and Chris Johns did well to clear from a Kirk Millar corner.

But it was the Bannsiders who should have been in front with 11 minutes on the clock.

Ciaron Harkin's cross was inadvertently flick into the path of Aaron Burns by Jimmy Callacher, but the former Linfield man horribly miscued his shot right in front of goal.

Coleraine went close again three minutes later as Harkin sent Josh Crason away down the right, his whipped cross was flicked narrowly wide by Eoin Bradley.

The deadlock was broken on 22 minutes as the visitors edged in front.

Darren McCauley weaved his way into the box before drilling a low cross across the face of goal, which was deflected home by home defender Matthew Clarke

as Bradley waited to pounce.

It was all Coleraine. Burns had a first-time effort from the edge of the box deflected away for a corner of Callacher after more good work from McCauley.

Linfield were looking nervous at the back, and that indecision almost cost them another goal on 34 minutes.

Chris Casement's attempted clearance was more up than out, it eventually fell for Bradley, but he lashed at it wildly and it flew over the target.

Two minutes later McCauley tried his luck from distance, but his shot too didn't trouble Roy Carroll.

The big wide man picked up the loose ball from the goal kick and fired in another dangerous low cross, but credit to Carroll he got down well to smother the ball with Bradley lurking again.

Right on half time it took another last ditch clearance from Callacher to prevent his side slipping further behind as McGonigle fired another cross into the danger area.

Coleraine started the second half in the same vein. Stevie Lowry picked out Bradley with a great pass on 54 minutes, his turn and shot was batted away by Carroll though.

The Bannsiders spurned another great opportunity on the hour mark as Harkin surged forward before laying the pass off for McGonigle, but he scooped his effort over from 12 yards.

Joel Cooper was unlucky to see his powerful effort blocked on 65 minutes.

But Coleraine broke forward from the clearance with McGonigle playing in Harkin, his low cross was turned into his own net by Kirk Millar to extend the visitors' lead.

Linfield were screaming for a penalty on 74 minutes as Waterworth went down in the box from a challenge by Johns, but it was the striker who ended up in the book.

From nowhere Linfield pulled a goal back with three minutes to play as Mark Stafford got the final touch on a Millar corner to halve the deficit.

Within seconds Fallon forced an excellent save from Johns as Linfield pushed for an unlikely equaliser, but that was as close as they came.