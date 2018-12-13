Coleraine sign midfielder Jamie Glackin

Coleraine have completed the signing of midfielder Jamie Glackin from Crusaders.

The 23-year-old becomes Rodney McAree’s first arrival at The Showgrounds after penning a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Bannsiders.

Glackin arrives from Crues where he made 41 appearances for Stephen Baxter’s side after joining from Dungannon Swifts in June 2017.

The Omagh man would feature in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers during his stint at Seaview, as well as celebrating success in the Danske Bank Premiership and County Antrim Shield.

Bannsiders boss McAree admited Glackin was on his radar as soon as he took charge at The Showgrounds.

“I’m delighted to bring Jamie to Coleraine as I know the qualities that he possesses,” McAree told the club’s official website.

“I said that if I took charge at another top club, I’d try my best to sign Jamie and thankfully that’s happened.

“He is a player who will excite supporters, create chances and carry a real goal threat.

“I know Jamie is keen to get started and we look forward to working with him here.”

The Club can confirm that Jamie will wear the number 17 shirt this season and will be eligible to play from January 1, 2019.