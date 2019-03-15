Coleraine to the ‘four’ as Newry City lose again in Danske Bank Premiership

Newry City’s hopes of staying in the Danske Bank Premiership suffered another blow as they went down 4-1 at home to Coleraine on Friday evening.

Darren Mullen’s side fell behind at The Showgrounds before the half hour mark as Dean Shiels slotted in from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as Dale Montgomery saw red before half time.

But remarkably Newry levelled things up five minutes after the restart as Tiarnan Rushe scored.

But that was as good as it got for the basement club as Cormac Burke, Eoin Bradley and James McLaughlin all found the net to complete a good win for Rodney McAree’s men.

Coleraine were forced into a defensive reshuffle with Gareth McConaghie suspended and Aaron Canning still ruled due to injury.

Dylan King came in to partner Stephen O’Donnell at the heart of the defence with veteran defender Steven Douglas filling in at right back.

The Bannsiders were dominating possession but almost got caught on the break from a corner in the 17th minute.

Tiarnan Rushe broke from his own half, but Cormac Burke did well to hold him up until they got numbers back to clean up the danger.

At the other end Mark Hughes did well to clear Eoin Bradley’s low cross on 23 minutes as Dean Shiels and Burke waited to pounce.

The visitors broke the deadlock six minutes later as that man Shiels reacted quickest to poke home from close range after Newry failed to clear a long throw from Douglas.

Chris Johns pulled off a great save at his near post to deny Decky Carville on 32 minutes as he got on Stephen Teggart’s corner.

The hosts suffered a further blow three minutes before the break as they were reduced to ten men as Dale Montgomery picked up his second yellow of the game following his challenge on Jamie Glackin.

The Bannsiders went close to doubling their advantage four minutes after the restart as Shiels’s miscued shot forced Andy Coleman into a sprawling save, and the keeper reacted well to scoop away Glackin’s follow up.

Within 60 seconds Rushe latched on to along ball and kept his cool slotting under Johns to equalise.

Coleraine looked like they should have been awarded a penalty on 52 minutes as Paddy Mooney brought down Eoin Bradley, but referee Steven Gregg waved play on.

Two minutes later Bradley found space in the Newry penalty area, but shot straight at Coleman.

The home side’s tails were up now though and Stephen Hughes went close with a long range effort on 57 minutes.

At the other end Coleman produced another excellent save to deny Josh Carson after the midfielder made a great surging run from midfield.

The keeper was powerless a minute later as Burke was on hand to finish off a great move at the back post.

Coleraine made sure of the points with 12 minutes to go as Bradley held of his marker before expertly dinking the ball over Coleman.

Substitute McLaughlin wrapped up the scoring in the 90th minute with a composed finish after he broke clear of the defence.

Newry City: Coleman, Mooney, King, McCann (McCullough 88), Carville (Cavalcante 81), McCabe, S. Hughes (Durnin 77), M. Hughes, Rushe, Teggart, Montgomery

Subs: Maguire, Moody, Pender, Healy.

Coleraine: Johns, Douglas, Bradley (McLaughlin 82), Carson, O’Donnell, B. Doherty, Burke (McGonigle 81), Edgar, Glackin, Shiels (Davidson 77), King

Subs: M. Doherty, Mullan, Crown, Parkhill.

Referee: Steven Gregg