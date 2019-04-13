COMMENT: Are Linfield about to prove the doubters wrong?

David Healy will be hoping that by 5pm today his Linfield side have done enough to get their hands on the Gibson Cup so he can ask the question - Where are the doubters now?

Last season was for the Windsor Park club a complete disaster and the Blue men - who are not known for their patience - were not happy.

Something had to change and it certainly has as Healy’s men have been in great form this season and 20 clean sheets in their league campaign tells it’s own story - while Andrew Waterworth was given another contract at the club this week because of his knack of scoring vital goals at important times.

The central defensive pair of Jimmy Callacher and Joshua Robinson have been an unmovable force this season and with Gareth Deane looking like the likely successor to Roy Carroll - the Blues have been very difficult to beat.

Add to that mix the stocky Jamie Mulgrew in midfield and you have a team worthy of being league champions.

Skipper Mulgrew can still turn on a sixpence before accelerating away from a would be tackler.

He has also been round more corners then Lewis Hamilton and he is an expert at winning a free-kick when his side really needs it. Linfield have reinvented themselves and will deserve their league success. Healy was smarting after last season’s nightmare and when the league win arrives he will finally have answered the knockers - but only for a little while.