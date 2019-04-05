Comment: Fantastic Ballinamallard United; Ulster Rugby’s ups, downs and coming and goings

Ballinamallard United’s achievement in reaching the final of the Tennent’s Irish Cup final is simply fantastic.

As a cub reporter with the Tyrone Constitution in Omagh, I would have covered Ballinamallard United in the Fermanagh & Western League back in the 80s.

Let's hope we see Ulster's talismanic captain Rory Best playing before the end of the season in the white jersey

And then in the former ‘B’ Division in the 90s before I moved to the big city and joined the News Letter.

It is remarkable what has been achieved by the Fermamagh club over the years.

Massive underdogs for the final against the mighty Crusaders - who dumped out my beloved Coleraine - I hope the men from Ferney Park can produce something special at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday, May 4.

p It has been a hectic week at Kingspan Stadium - home of Ulster Rugby.

Jacob Stockdale will be smiling once he crosses that whitewash for his next try

The dust had only just settled on the agony of losing to Leinster in a European Champions Cup quarter-final last Saturday and the Jacob ‘put two hands on the ball and dive’ Stockdale try scoring debate, when the club announced another Leinster player was moving north.

It was seriously good business from Bryn Cunningham at Ulster HQ. A British Lion and Irish international prop, who got a ‘really good bloke’ endorsement from Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best too.

There was then the disappointing news that Best’s ankle injury against Leinster could impact on the rest of the season and that stalwart Darren Cave will retire at the end of the season.

However, I understand Kiwi utility back, Matt Faddes is on his way to Belfast - he is no Darren Cave, but will fill a gap no doubt!

Ballinamallard United are celebrating reaching the Irish Cup final - good luck lads