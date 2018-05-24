CONFIRMED: Niall Currie is new Carrick Rangers boss - here's what he's had to say

Carrick Rangers have tonight appointed Niall Currie as the club's new manager.

Currie, who had spells with Loughgall, Ards and most recently, Portadown, succeeds David McAlinden in the role.

The 45-year-old joins the Gers as one of the most successful Championship managers in the Irish League.

His predecessor McAlinden quit the east Antrim club last week. He spent one season in charge at Taylor's Avenue, ending in relegation from the Premiership in a play-off clash with Newry City.

Here's the new Taylor's Avenue manager's statement in full.

“I’m very proud and honoured to get the job and I’m looking forward to a massive challenge ahead. We know the Championship will be a tough league next season, but we have to have our ambitions – we want to stabilise the Club and get it back into the Premiership. It’ll be a massively difficult season with Portadown, Larne and Ballinamallard in our league but I’m hoping to win a few football matches and put a smile on some peoples’ faces around the town.

"I would like to thank the Board for listening to me and I’m highly motivated, and excited to be at a great Club and I’m just hopeful that I can get the town buzzing.

"We’re working on a new backroom staff to freshen things up and it’s important to get the right people around us which we’ll announce very soon.”

Carrick chairman Peter Clarke added: “Niall’s knowledge and experience gained at both Championship and Premiership level will prove invaluable as we work towards our goal of returning to the Premiership as soon as possible. His passion and desire to succeed was evident during the interview process and I think this will be a key factor in driving the club forward.”

"We would like to place on record our thanks to the other candidates who expressed interest in the manager’s position."