​Conor Bradley wants Northern Ireland to use last night's 1-0 defeat in Bulgaria as a learning experience after they were undone by a defensive mistake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home captain Kiril Despodov got the deciding goal five minutes before half-time.

But it came neatly wrapped with a gift tag after Bailey Peacock-Farrell tried to play a square pass to Daniel Ballard on a poor pitch rather than clearing his lines - and instead gave it straight to Aleksandar Kolev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland had travelled to Plovdiv after Thursday's 2-0 win over Luxembourg in their Nations League C3 opener had continued a strong run of form which started with last November's Euro 2024 qualifying win over Denmark and included four wins in six.

A frustrated Conor Bradley last night in Northern Ireland's defeat to Bulgaria. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

But this remains a young team - for a seventh straight game the average age of Northern Ireland's starting XI was under 25.

And manager Michael O'Neill has warned there will be defeats along the way as his side matures.

"Obviously it was disappointing to lose to Bulgaria but it has been a good camp overall," Liverpool's Bradley said. "I feel like we have grown even more as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we need to take a massive learning experience from this because in the Nations League we want to win the group.

"And in World Cup qualifying and in Euro qualifying you have to take points away from teams like this.

"I see it as a massive learning experience for us moving forward."

Northern Ireland had come through an early period of intense pressure from the hosts, who twice hit the post, but then undid much of that hard work with a needless goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bulgaria had been able to use their physicality to apply pressure, something that told as play was disrupted by a very poor surface at the Hristo Botev Stadium .

"They were physical," Bradley added. "They were good but I think when we look back we gave them a goal which was disappointing.

"And when you go 1-0 down to teams away from home it is always going to be difficult to get back in it."

After conceding, O'Neill asked Bradley to move into midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 21-year-old was able to get on the ball far more and help Northern Ireland gain some control.

"In the second half we gave it a real go and could have got a goal on another day, so I'm definitely proud of the boys," he said. "We changed formation a couple of times.

"And I sort of went to midfield in a 5-3-2 in the second half.

“Obviously wherever Michael wants me to play I will play and I'll give it my all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really enjoyed it in there and tried to make things happen and tried my best."

Bradley will now return to Liverpool - where he has come off the bench to play in all three league fixtures under new boss Arne Slot so far this campaign.

"Things are going really well," Bradley said of his time under Slot with the Anfield camp. "It has been a good start under the new manager.