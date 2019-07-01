Conor McLaughlin signs on at Sunderland

Conor McLaughlin has signed for Sunderland
Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin has become Sunderland's first summer signing.

McLaughlin, who was released by the Championship side Millwall earlier this summer, underwent a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of sealing a move this afternoon.

The Black Cats were keen to strengthen his options at right-back having allowed Adam Matthews to leave the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Luke O’Nien finished the season playing in the position, but is naturally a midfielder, leaving the Black Cats without a recognised right back.

But a move for McLaughlin, who spent two years at the Den, will look to address that glaring gap.

Speaking about the defender’s arrival, Sunderland manager, Jack Ross, told the club website: “I am delighted to be able to bring Conor to the club.

“He brings quality and experience to a position that was of high priority for us to have options in. I look forward to working with him over the course of the season.”

The 27-year-old, who has 35 caps for the Northern Irish national team, has prior experience of League One courtesy of a spell at Fleetwood Town.