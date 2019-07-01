Conor McLaughlin signs on at Sunderland

Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin has become Sunderland's first summer signing.

McLaughlin, who was released by the Championship side Millwall earlier this summer, underwent a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of sealing a move this afternoon.

The Black Cats were keen to strengthen his options at right-back having allowed Adam Matthews to leave the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Luke O’Nien finished the season playing in the position, but is naturally a midfielder, leaving the Black Cats without a recognised right back.

But a move for McLaughlin, who spent two years at the Den, will look to address that glaring gap.

Speaking about the defender’s arrival, Sunderland manager, Jack Ross, told the club website: “I am delighted to be able to bring Conor to the club.

“He brings quality and experience to a position that was of high priority for us to have options in. I look forward to working with him over the course of the season.”

The 27-year-old, who has 35 caps for the Northern Irish national team, has prior experience of League One courtesy of a spell at Fleetwood Town.