Conor McMenamin at the double as Cliftonville climb into top spot

Cliftonville hold top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership as Conor McMenamin’s double secured Boxing Day success over Crusaders.

David Cushley fired home the first goal of the north Belfast derby but the Reds battled back to claim the crucial victory.

Just four points divide the top five heading into the final league fixtures of 2019.

Defending champions Linfield lost to Glentoran as Hrvoje Plum scored from both outside and inside the box, the latter a penalty kick, to increase the ‘Big Two’ lead provided by Elvio Van Overbeek.

Coleraine now sit third behind Linfield following a 2-0 triumph over Ballymena United.

Josh Carson steered home from distance off an Eoin Bradley flick and the latter’s shot was saved by Jordan Williamson on 17 minutes but Glackin popped up to guide in the rebound.

Williamson’s afternoon ended early off a red card for handling the ball outside the area.

Glenavon fired five goals past 10-man Dungannon Swifts - kicking off the scoring inside the opening 15 seconds as Conor McCloskey raced on to Josh Daniels’ pass and drilled home.

McCloskey and Jordan Jenkins combined for the latter to double Glenavon’s lead and the problems increased for the Swifts when Terry Fitzpatrick was sent off for a second bookable offence.

McCloskey scored off Jenkins’ measured pass before a corner-kick by the former was converted with a Daniels header.

Robert Garrett wrapped up the scoring with a left-foot drive.

Basement-based Warrenpoint Town cut the gap on Institute with a 1-0 win over the latter thanks to Eamon Scannell’s finish off Alan O’Sullivan’s cutback past the hour mark.

It finished honours even in the scoreless draw between Larne and Carrick Rangers.

Rathfriland Rangers lifted the Bob Radcliffe Cup thanks to a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Dungannon Swifts under 20s, with the game 1-1 after normal time.

Portstewart secured the Craig Memorial Cup by beating Moyola Park on a 1-0 tally.