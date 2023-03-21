News you can trust since 1737
Conor McMenamin withdraws from Northern Ireland squad due to injury

The winger is set to miss the Green and White Army’s games against San Marino and Finland.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT- 1 min read

The news will come as a blow to Michael O’Neill who has already been forced to be without the services of the likes of Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Steven Davis and Shayne Lavery through injury.

An Irish FA spokesperson confirmed that McMenamin will be absent due to ‘a persistent calf injury’.

It was not confirmed whether or not O’Neill will call up a replacement for the Glentoran winger.

Conor McMenamin will miss Northern Ireland's double header against San Marino and Finland.
