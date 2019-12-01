Conor Tourish and youngsters shine in big Institute win over Coleraine

Institute deservedly picked up a massive three points to see off league leaders Coleraine, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Goals from Shaun Leppard and Gareth Brown in the space of ten minutes in the first half was enough for Sean Connor’s men, who probably should have won by a bigger margin, as they secured their first home league success of the season.

The Waterside men were superb throughout and their work-rate and desire was just too much for the Bannsiders, who suffered their second defeat in three league games.

While ’Stute looked a threat up front, it was centre-back Conor Tourish, who was outstanding again at the back, as he continues to impress in what is his first season in senior football.

The win also came despite missing experienced players Dean Curry, Caoimhin Bonner and Ryan Morrow and midfielder Niall Grace also missed out after injuring his ankle in the warm-up, however youngsters Jack Bradley and goalscorer Leppard were superb, as ’Stute kept only their second clean-sheet in the league.

Both Bradley and Leppard shone at the back, as goalkeeper Rory Brown only had one shot to save throughout the 90 minutes.

As for Oran Kearney’s side, well as he stated his team’s performance was ‘horrible’ and I can’t disagree.

Going into the game the Bannsiders sat at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table, but as Kearney also said you wouldn’t have known what side were top of the pile and what team was fighting relegation.

Yes they are missing experienced defenders Aaron Canning, Stephen O’Donnell and Gareth McConaghie, but those players missing isn’t a good enough excuse for them not having the same heart and desire as what ’Stute had throughout the 90 minutes.