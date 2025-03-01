Loughgall first-team coach Daniel Wright has targeted a positive result in today's Irish Cup clash at Ards

Loughgall first-team coach Daniel Wright has labelled today's Irish Cup at Ards as a "massive" fixture for everyone involved at the Villagers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of today's tie at Clandeboye Park will reach the last-four of the famous competition.

The Irish Cup has been a welcome distraction for the men from County Armagh as they currently sit bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of today's tie, Wright said: "We touched on it in there – Saturday is massive for us, make no mistake about it.

"For us, Saturday is as important as any league game this season.

"We want to get to the semi-final and the final of an Irish Cup, that is very much on our agenda.

"Make no mistake, Ards are going really well in the Championship, they've had two or three really good weeks back-to-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know as a group – a lot of the group and coaching staff have stuff together from the Championship so we know what that league is like and how difficult it is.

"So we'll not be taking anything for granted on Saturday.

"We'll be going all out to make sure we get into the semi-finals."

Loughgall have only won three Premiership games this season and Wright is determined to put smiles on faces by prolonging their Irish Cup run.

He quipped: "Ultimately, those opportunities are few and far between in Irish League football and we want to make sure that we give everything so that everyone can experience it.

"That's what we want to do (put smiles on people's faces).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever the league is as long as it is and the campaign is as difficult as it has been, we want to be able to do that.

"We want to give fans something to cheer about, we want to give players something to cheer about and even ourselves something to smile about.