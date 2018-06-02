Costa Rica v Northern Ireland: kick-off time, stream link to match and all the GAWA talking points

Northern Ireland take on Costa Rica this weekend in the second and final match of their Central America tour.

Hot on the heels of a midweek 0-0 draw played in stifling heat against Panama, Sunday's game in San Jose provides another test for Michael O'Neill's side and the chance for the manager to continue to blood some young players.

Northern Ireland fans get behind the team in the midweek 0-0 draw against Panama

WATCH: Best in the world - NI fans have been reacting to this video as GAWA dance night away with Panama supporters

How can I watch the match? What's the stream link?

The game is to be shown live online by the BBC. The BBC Sport NI website will provide live video coverage of the international friendly Sunday June. Coverage will begin at 17:50 BST.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 BST

NI defender Gareth McAuley

Who is on the mic?

BBC NI's Michael McNamee will provide commentary, alongside ex-Northern Ireland international John O'Neill.

MORE: Costa Rica v Northern Ireland: Trevor Carson determined not to rest on his laurels

What are the pre-match the talking points?

Will Jonny Evans be deployed in midfield again?

Veteran defender Aaron Hughes on the ball against Panama

Blessed with their greatest depth in the centre-back region, Northern Ireland boss O'Neill deployed his best defender in central midfield in Panama and could repeat the trick in San Jose on Sunday given the lack of other options for that position in his squad. Evans, who is captain for the tour, has the ball-retention skills and intelligence to play there, though it may not be a long-term answer for the nation once Steven Davis, Oliver Norwood and George Saville are all available again.

Will this be Aaron Hughes' last hurrah?

While there is an influx of youngsters in O'Neill's touring party, seasoned veterans Hughes and Gareth McAuley, both 38, are also on board. The latter has stated his ambition to play on somewhere next year, though Hughes is still undecided if he will carry on. The defender is due to win his 112th cap on Sunday, only seven shy of Pat Jennings' Northern Ireland record, and he has shown no signs of slowing down despite his age. Hughes is now in a team where one player - Shayne Lavery - was born after he made his international debut, yet the Green and White Army will be keeping their fingers crossed that this is not goodbye from one of their finest ever players.

MORE: Michael O'Neill happy to wait for Aaron Hughes to decide on future

Can Paddy McNair prove his Premier League credentials?

The Northern Ireland player seemingly attracting the most attention in the early stages of the summer transfer window is Sunderland midfielder McNair. Still just 23, McNair was playing in the Premier League two years ago and his international boss is among those who thinks he is worthy of that level. Following their relegation to League One Sunderland have reportedly rejected bids from Brighton for McNair and Sunday's game represents another opportunity for the central midfielder to impress suitors and possibly land a big move in the coming days or weeks.

MORE: Paddy McNair: Brighton's interest a test Sunderland's new regime are determined to pass

Will Gavin Whyte become the latest Northern Ireland debutant?

Five players travelled to Panama without a first international cap and three of them - Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lavery and Jordan Thompson - received senior honours in the Estadio Rommel Fernandez. Young Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard and Crusaders midfielder Gavin Whyte are the other two waiting for a senior bow, and an appearance for the latter may aid his quest to move into full-time football across the water. There is plenty of interest back home in Whyte given he plays his club football in Northern Ireland, with even former two-weight world champion boxer Carl Frampton monitoring his progress.

MORE: Gavin Whyte: Crusaders know I want to leave