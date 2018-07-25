COUNTY DOWN: John Bailie’s boys share SuperCupNI semi-final stage with tourists

The winner of this year’s SuperCupNI Premier section will come from one of Brazil, Mexico, Italy or...County Down.

John Bailie’s Down side are the only Northern Irish side left in the Premier section. They will face Mexican City’s Club America today, with Italy’s Serie B Select and São Paulo side GO Audax in the other the semi-final.

Down reached the semi-finals of the main competition for the first time, by topping Group C in style.

They confirmed their progress with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Desportes Iquique of Chile in Broughshane.

The impressive Jake Corbett bagged a brace, with Ross Weatherup also finding the net.

In the same group, Newcastle United defeated Japanese side Inchifuna 1-0 at The Warren in Portstewart.

Down’s semi-final opponents Club America reached the knock-out stage the hard way, disposing of holders Right To Dream.

The Ghanian academy team have been one of the most successful team at the SuperCupNI in recent years. Last year’s Premier winners had hoped to retain their title, but Club America ended their campaign with a 2-1 win.

In the same group, Scottish side Partick Thistle defeated County Tyrone 2-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds in the same group.

Italy may not have qualified for this year’s World Cup, but perhaps the future is bright for the Azzurri.

A Serie B select side won Group D, reaching the semi-finals, thanks to an easy 3-0 win over New Zealanders Otago in Limavady. In the same group, County Armagh defeated First Choice Soccer 3-0 at Parker Avenue.

Serie B select will face GO Audax in the other semi-final.

The Brazilians just had a little too much for County Fermanagh.

Espinheira, Almeida and Filho scored the goals for the team formerly known as Osaco, as they won Group E.

In the other Group E game, County Antrim turned on the style defeating National Select 3-0 at Scroggy Road in Limavady.

Canadian side FC Edmonton were the unlucky group winners in the Premier section.

Although they topped the Group A standings, they missed out on the semi-finals due to the comparison to other group winners across the section.

A defeat in the final group game cost the North Americans, dearly.

French club Vendee recaptured some of the magic that saw them reach them 2014 final by defeating Canadian side Edmonton 1-0 in Limavady.

Elsewhere in Group A, American tourists Global Premier Soccer drew 1-1 with County Londonderry at the Riada Stadium.