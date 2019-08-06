Craiova ordered to play behind closed doors after Arnold Hunter incident

Romanian side Universitatea Craiova have been ordered to play at least their next two European home matches behind closed doors following the Europa League qualifying game that saw a Northern Irish referee hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Referee Arnold Hunter was separating tussling players in the final minute of extra time in last week's second qualifying round second leg between Craiova and Budapest Honved when he was struck by what appeared to be a smoke bomb.

He received treatment on the field and was then replaced by the fourth official for the closing stages of the match, which had been halted for half an hour.

On Tuesday, UEFA announced Craiova - charged with setting off fireworks, throwing objects, insufficient organisation, racist behaviour and crowd disturbances - had been ordered to play their next three European home games behind closed doors, with the third suspended for a probationary period of two years.

The club were also fined 60,000 euros (£55,000).

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Budapest Honved, who have been charged with improper conduct of the team, crowd disturbances and racist behaviour.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on August 22.

Craoiva won 3-1 on penalties after the contest had finished goalless after extra time.