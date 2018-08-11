Crusaders and Ballymena United share spoils at Seaview

CRUSADERS 2 BALLYMENA UNITED 2

Crusaders and Ballymena United shared the spoils in this one at Seaview as the game ended 2-2 on the Shore Rolad

Both sides had chances to win the game but a draw was a fair reflection on the game.

It was 1-0 to United in the 13th minute. Jude Winchester released Johney McMurray and he finished in style giving Sean O'Neill in the Crusaders goal no chance.

In the 16th minute James Knowles made a surging run for Ballymena but his shot was gathered by O'Neill.

In the 21st minute Crusaders Jordan Forsyth his a free-kick that was well saved by Ross Glendinning in the United goal.

The Sky Blues had another chance in the 34th minute. Mayse again tried his luck but O'Neill did well to block.

It was 1-1 13 seconds after the break as Ross Clarke finished off a pass from Paul Heatley. It was not the start United would have wanted to the second half.

Forsyth tried his luck in the 57th minute but his piledriver was well saved by Glendinning.

In the 62th minute it was 2-1 to the visitors. A Ballymena move resulted in the ball being pulled back to Mayse and he blasted the ball past O'Neill in the Crusaders goals.

It was 2-2 in the 68th minute. A corner was half cleared. It came back in to the box and Rory Patterson turned and fired home.

In the 75th minute the Crues but a mixture of keeper Glendinning, Andrew Burns and the woodwork kept it out.

Two minutes later Glendinning rescued Burns as the keeper reacted well to stop Burns' goal bound clearance.

Right at the death Heatley raced clear but from a bad angle he blazed over.

Crusaders: O'Neill, Burns, McChrystal, Beverland (J Owens 45 mins), Lowry (Ruddy 45mins) , Caddell, Forsythe, Owens, Heatley, Clarke ( Cushley 89mins), Patterson.

Subs not used: Glackin, Carvill, Snoody, Doherty.

Ballymena: Glendinning, Addis, Whiteside, Mayse, Knowles, McCullough, Faulkner ( McGinty 86 mins), Burns, McGrory, Winchester (Kane 81mins), McMurray ( Lecky, 56mins)

Subs not used: Shevlin, Ervin, Millar, Reece Glendinning.

Refs: Ian McNabb