Crusaders begin Irish Cup defence at home to 1955 winners Dundela

IRISH CUP holders, Crusaders will begin their defence of the trophy with a fifth round home tie against Bluefin Sport Championship outfit, Dundela.

The Crues, who romped to a 3-0 victory over Ballinamallard in last season's decider will welcome a home fixture as the Premiership big boys entered Tuesday's fifth round draw which took place at Windsor Park.

Dundela defeated Crusaders 2-1 in the semi-final of the competition back in 1955 and then went on to stun Glenavon in the final, beating the Lurgan Blues 3-0 at Windsor Park as they famously lifted the trophy.

The first fixture out of the hat and arguably the tie of the round was the pairing of Glenavon and 2018 winners, Coleraine in one of two all-Premiership ties. That clash will take place at Mourneview Park.

Championship leaders, Portadown will renew rivalries with high flying Glentoran in another tasty tie at The Oval in what is a repeat of the 2015 final.

Elsewhere, Institute host fellow Premiership side, Dungannon Swifts at Brandywell Stadium while 2018 beaten finalists, Cliftonville are at home to junior side, Hanover and Linfield travel to Queen's University.

Last year's runners-up, Ballinamallard United will play Dollingstown while in other notable fixtures, Larne travel to Belfast Celtic, Ballymena United host Crumlin Star and Danske Bank Premiership strugglers, Warrenpoint Town host PSNI.

The ties will be played on 4 January.

Meanwhile, Sadler's Peaky Blinder was announced as the competition's new title sponsor in a five-year partnership.

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup fifth round draw - Glenavon v Coleraine; Queen's University v Linfield; Ballyclare Comrades v H&W Welders; Knockbreda v Dergview; Warrenpoint Town v PSNI; Dollingstown v Ballinamallard United (Tie to be reversed); Institute v Dungannon Swifts; Belfast Celtic v Larne (Tie to be reversed); Ards v Carrick Rangers; Cliftonville v Hanover; Glentoran v Portadown; Banbridge Town v East Belfast; Ballymena United v Crumlin Star; Loughgall v Rathfriland Rangers; Crusaders v Dundela; Bangor v Newry City (Tie to be reversed).